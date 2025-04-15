Real Madrid and Barcelona lose out to surprise PL side in race to sign Spanish wonderkid: Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to lose out on signing Malaga winger Antonio Cordero, who is going to join Newcastle United. This is as per a report from Fabrizio Romano, which claims that it was the youngster himself who picked the Magpies over the aforementioned Spanish sides.
The 18-year-old winger will see his contract expire in the summer, after which he becomes a free agent. He's been impressive in La Liga 2 this season, bagging five goals and six assists in 32 matches.
Speaking about Cordero's future on his X account (formerly Twitter), Romano said:
"Newcastle have completed deal to sign Spanish 18 year old talent Antonio Cordero from Malaga, here we go! Announcement set to take place for Cordero to join #NUFC project."
"Barcelona and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Cordero; he picked Newcastle."
Minutes will not be guaranteed for the Spain under-19 international after moving to St. James' Park. Anthony Gordon operates on the left flank, which is Cordero's preferred position.
However, the Magpies look poised to finish in the top five in the Premier League and claim UEFA Champions League football for next season. They are currently fourth, a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand.
Some would still question Cordero's decision not to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona, with both clubs doing well this season. The reason may be the amount of competition at both clubs, with Vinicius Junior seemingly irreplaceable on the left wing at the Santiago Bernabeu and Raphinha the same under Hansi Flick.
Jason Tindall reacts to Antonio Cordero update amid Real Madrid and Barcelona interest
Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to send Antonio Cordero on loan next seaosn once he joins the club for free this summer, amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
While it is being suggested that this deal is all but certain, the Magpies' assistant manager, Jason Tindall, has not confirmed anything as of yet. He told the press (via The Northern Echo):
"I know the club is scouting Europe to try and find some of the best talent that's out there. I'm sure as soon as we have any other news, the club will be the first to hear about it."
This piece of news further adds that a five-year deal has been agreed between Cordero and Newcastle United. If the news is true, it is certainly bad news for Harvey Barnes, who has played second fiddle to Anthony Gordon this year.