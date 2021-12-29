"Sets a bad example to the young players" - Trevor Sinclair blasts Man Utd stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their behavior after Newcastle draw

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Manchester United superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their behavior following the game against Newcastle United.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils trailed for the majority of the game at St. James' Park before Edinson Cavani salvaged a point for the visitors.

Failure to beat 19th-placed Newcastle has seen Manchester United receive severe criticism from fans and pundits. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, in particular, have come under the spotlight after they refused to thank the traveling fans following the match.

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair is the latest to slam the Portuguese duo's attitude at Newcastle. The Englishman feels Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have set a bad example for the youngsters at Manchester United by failing to acknowledge the fans. He told talkSPORT [via Manchester Evening News]:

"If you're not valuing your fans and, at least you have not been beaten and sent packing with your tails between your legs, why don't you just go over and say thanks for supporting us?"

"I do criticise Manchester United, at times, for their performances and, potentially, at Old Trafford for how quiet they can be. But their away fans are unbelievable, just like most clubs' away fans. They go to have a good time and go to sing a lot. Manchester United are famous for that."

"To not even go over and give them a little round of applause to appreciate and value the fans, I think that is poor and it sets a bad example to the young players."

"There is a lot of good, young players at that football club and they have got a responsibility to make sure they do things right. At the moment it doesn't look like that is happening."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United looking to bounce back against Burnley

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their poor result against Newcastle when they host Burnley on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo will have set his eyes on adding to his goalscoring tally of seven in the league, while also helping the Red Devils to a win.

Burnley have not played a game since December 12, when they held West Ham to a 0-0 draw. Sean Dyche's side had their matches against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton postponed due to COVID-19.

It remains to be seen if Burnley can add to Manchester United's woes by causing an upset at Old Trafford on Thursday.

