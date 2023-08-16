According to Le Parisien, seven people were arrested near Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Julian Draxler's house's as suspects for attempted burglary.

The police spotted a Volkswagen Golf courting Draxler's house at the Hauts-de-Seine district in Paris on Tuesday morning. Cable ties, Balaclavas, and other masks were found inside the vehicle.

Apart from that, Draxler's security team also spotted five more men in a Renault Clio. All seven men have been halted in a police station since and their hearing is expected to take place tomorrow.

Julian Draxler recently returned to PSG after spending the 2022-23 season away on loan at Portuguese club Benfica. He has so far made 198 appearances for the Parisian club, scoring 26 goals and providing 41 assists.

The German won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with his national team. The 29-year-old attacker has so far represented Germany 58 times at the international level, scoring seven goals.

Julian Draxler is not the only PSG star who faced threat of burglary or worse in recent times

In light of the recent incident involving Julian Draxler, we take a look at the recent cases where PSG players have been victims of burglary. The likes of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and more have suffered robberies in recent times.

Donnarumma, in fact, was the subject of a scary incident recently as his home was intruded. The goalkeeper and his partner, were tied up while the robbers looted valuable possessions.

The Italian managed to go to a nearby hotel with his partner and reported the incident to the police. A source told ESPN on the matter:

"A police investigation has been opened for armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the incidents that happened overnight at Mr. Donnarumma's flat."

Since 2018, a total of nine players of the Parisian club have suffered robberies at their homes. Dani Alves, Eric-Maxim Chuopo Moting, Sergio Rico, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, and more have suffered the fate.