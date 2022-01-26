Several Chelsea forwards unhappy with Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' treatment and are contemplating summer exits: Reports

Chelsea forwards are reportedly unhappy with their manager Thomas Tuchel and his methods.

Back in December, Romelu Lukaku openly questioned the German's tactics during an interview with Sky Italia.

It suggests that it's not all rosy in the club's dressing room but according to the latest reports from The Athletic, the striker isn't the only one feeling a sense of discontent.

Thomas Tuchel is understood to be frustrated that none of Chelsea's forwards have performed consistently well enough to hold down a starting spot.

There are a few other forwards who haven't taken kindly to the way Tuchel has used and treated them.

The report also claims that the manager's attitude towards them, such as constantly berating them in the press and behind the scenes, has made life unhappy for them under him.

Now they're even contemplating leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea coach a great tactician but does he lack management skills?

Tuchel rescued Chelsea's dimishing 2020-21 season after replacing Frank Lampard in January last year and guided them to Champions League glory at Porto at Manchester City's expense.

But as the above revelations show, the German hasn't been the best when it comes to man-management.

Tuchel has also been criticized for constantly chopping and changing his attacking frontline since taking charge of the club as it's caused disillusionment among the forwards.

Two of them, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, have even been converted to wing-backs. Despite their unfamiliarity with the role, they have come under fire from the German for underperforming.

Hakim Ziyech has also continued to struggle under him, but the Moroccan has been in and out of the squad, making it difficult for him to find chemistry with his attacking cohorts on the pitch.

Then there's Chelsea's two most expensive young players, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

While the latter has performed relatively better than all the aforesaid forwards, even scoring in last year's Champions League finals, Werner still hasn't replicated his RB Leipzig form in Chelsea colors.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored

🪙 £71m on Kai Havertz

🪙 £57.6m on Christian Pulisic

🪙 £34m on Hakim Ziyech

🪙 £47.5m on Timo Werner



Is enough made of the money spent on Chelsea's forwards for the return they have so far given?

What's also contributed to the disgruntlement among the attackers is perhaps the way Tuchel speaks about them in the media as compared to defenders and midfielders.

He openly criticized Lukaku for a sloppy display in the recent loss to Manchester City, saying:

“He had many ball losses without any pressure, many ball losses in very promising circumstances."

But when talking about Thiago Silva's contract extension, the German was effusive in his praise of the Brazilian. He said:

“This makes him also so precious for our team and dressing room, he can feel emotions and different ones form others so can help so much.”

He also spoke highly of players like Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount recently. It'll be interesting to see how the dressing room divide at Stamford Bridge will be bridged.

