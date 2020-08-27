Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19

Chelsea have been hit with a coronavirus issue, as six players have been tested positive. All the players were on vacation during the season break and are now in self-isolation.

According to the Daily Mail, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori were all on vacation in Greece and are now in self-isolation. Adding to those names mentioned earlier, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson and Michy Batshuayi are also in isolation and have not returned to training yet.

The Telegraph report that 6 of those players have been tested positive for COVID-19 but have not revealed the names. The other two were in contact with those affected and have been advised to self-isolation as well.

Several Chelsea players were spotted at the SantAnna Beach Club in Mykonos, Greece and Daily Mail reached out to the club’s owner. Dimitris Christoforidis, the owner of SantAnna, confirmed to the English publication that the Chelsea players were at his club but insisted that it is still a safe place they did not get the coronavirus because they spent time in his club. He said:

“I went over to say hello and made sure they were being properly looked after. They were going out a lot to bars, clubs and restaurants where there are other people and places are not properly ventilated. I have no concerns about my club."

"It’s open-air on the beach, and we have no enclosed inside spaces. There are also 55 bathrooms, many only for use by our exclusive guests. I’m not worried at all that they may have caught coronavirus here.”

Chelsea begin pre-season training

Despite having eight players out, Frank Lampard started the pre-season training with the players at his disposal and the youngsters as well. New Chelsea signings, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, are also a part of the training, while Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr are yet to join.

Chilwell is still out injured while as he is still nursing his heel injury. He is expected to be back in 2-3 weeks and is very likely to miss the start of the season.

Malang Sarr is heading out on loan for the season and is unlikely to join training under Lampard.

