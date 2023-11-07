“Several times I stopped thieves who intended to rob Messi’s house” - Burglar opens up on how he prevented Lionel Messi from being robbed 

Carlos Quilez, popularly called Alberto, recently revealed how he stopped burglaries from being carried out in Lionel Messi's Barcelona home.

During the interview, the robber boasted about stealing from the houses of former Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, when it came to Messi, he claims to have always tried to stop fellow thieves who wished to steal from the 36-year-old attacker's house.

Stating that he's a fan of the Inter Miami superstar, Quilez said that he gave up on stealing from the 2022 World Cup winner when he stayed in Barcelona. He told the El Espanol podcast (DH Net):

"Several times I stopped thieves who intended to rob Messi's house, I am proud of that. I have been to his house in Barcelona several times because I know this neighborhood very well. But out of respect for Messi, I gave up on this matter. My love for him is too great for that."

Messi is well-known for his achievements at Barcelona. After joining the club as a boy in 2000, he came up the ranks to play for several years in the senior team. From 778 appearances across all competitions, the Argentina skipper scored 672 goals and assisted 303 for the Blaugrana, winning La Liga 10 times and the Champions League thrice.

He decided to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. After a two-year stay with the Parisians, Messi exited Europe to represent MLS outfit Inter Miami in the summer, where he now plays his football.

Lionel Messi's numbers since Barcelona exit in 2021

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 but was unable to help the Ligue 1 outfit win the much-desired Champions League trophy during his stay in Paris.

However, he did win the French top-tier football competition twice, and one other trophy. Overall, the Barcelona icon scored 32 goals and assisted 35 from 75 appearances across all competitions at the Parc des Princes.

In the summer of 2023, Messi moved to Miami and has stamped his authority in the MLS since arriving. He's scored 11 goals and bagged five assists from 14 appearances across all competitions for the Herons, helping the side win the Leagues Cup, their first trophy in club history.