"Several times during the match, I tried to steal the ball" - Kawasaki Frontale midfielder speaks about facing off against PSG superstar Lionel Messi 

Chanathip Songkrasin has admitted that he found it hard to take the ball off PSG star Lionel Messi. The Kawasaki Frontale midfielder claimed it was a reminder to him of the difference between their levels.

Paris Saint-Germain faced Songkrasin's Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday. The Ligue 1 side ran out 2-0 winners with the Argentine star and young striker Arnaud Kalimuendo scoring the goals.

Speaking to the media after the game, Songkrasin was happy to admit that he found it hard to play against Messi. He said:

"Several times during the match, I tried to steal the ball (from Messì) but I couldn't. I was reminded that this is the difference between us and the world level. I am motivated to work harder and aim higher."

Lionel Messi determined to do well at PSG this season

Lionel Messi had a sub-par season by his standards after moving to PSG last summer. The former Barcelona star scored just six goals in the league and was not happy with his performance.

Speaking to TYC Sports earlier this summer, Messì said:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me. And as you said, I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

With the World Cup happening during the 2022/23 season, the Argentine was quizzed about his future. He added:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

PSG face two more Japanese sides this month – Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka - before moving back to France to play Nantes in the Trophee des Champions.

