Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos drop points to struggling hosts | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid needed a late goal from Dani Carvajal to salvage a draw against Sevilla as the clash ended 1-1 in La Liga on Saturday, October 21.

In his first game as Sevilla manager, Diego Alonso brought Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos into the starting lineup, while Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas also got starts.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, welcomed David Alaba back from injury and the Austrian partnered Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Fede Valverde poked the ball in from close range. However, Jude Bellingham was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Soon after, there was a moment of utter confusion as Bellingham thought he had given his side the lead. However, the referee had called the play back but the in-form midfielder did not hear it over the crowd noise.

Sevilla then had an effort cleared off the line, with Rakitic's attempt prevented by Dani Carvajal.

The second half did not see as much action as the first half did. However, the hosts did break the deadlock through an own goal from Alaba, whose quick pass left goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga flat-footed (74').

The visitors did not have to wait long for the equaliser, with Carvajal scoring just four minutes later. He headed home from a Toni Kroos free-kick to make it 1-1.

Ramos then had a late chance to secure all three points for the hosts but he was denied splendidly by Arrizabalaga, as the game ended 1-1. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. It was almost a reunion to remember for Sergio Ramos

The 37-year-old veteran Sergio Ramos made his first appearance against Real Madrid since leaving the side two seasons ago for Paris Saint-Germain. The Los Blancos legend almost took points away from his former side, with two headers late in the game but was unable to convert.

#4. A day to forget for Real Madrid's attacking duo

Carlo Ancelotti named Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in attack as the visitors looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

However, the Brazilian duo was largely ineffective against Sevilla. Rodrygo was unable to influence the game much as his poor form in the campaign continued. He had three shots in total, one on target and two off it. He also missed two big chances. In 79 minutes of play, he had only 34 touches of the ball.

Vinicius was largely out of it as well. In 88 minutes, he had the ball only 48 times. Apart from missing two major chances to score, he also lost seven of the 12 ground duels he engaged in. The Brazilian was also dispossessed 16 times.

#3. Dani Carvajal saves the day

Carvajal put in a strong performance and ended up bagging the goal that salvaged the draw. He was defensively solid down the right flank as well and even had a clearance off the line. He finished the game with four tackles, two clearances, one interception and one key pass.

#2. A strong result for Diego Alonso to begin his Sevilla career

Diego Alonso was appointed the Sevilla manager at the start of the international break as the side looked to end their poor run to start the season. They had bagged just eight points from their first eight fixtures.

A good result against the league leaders should serve as a strong boost to the team as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Champions League.

#1. Real Madrid squandered a chance to extend their lead at the top

Real Madrid came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in the league and had a two-point lead. A fixture against struggling Sevilla was a good chance to extend their lead to five but it was not to be for Ancelotti's side.

They will now look to put this behind them and prepare to face Braga midweek before the pivotal El Clasico fixture next week.