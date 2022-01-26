Sevilla exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid outcast: Reports

Sevilla are looking to sign Real Madrid outcast Isco before the January transfer window closes.

The Spaniard's contract with Los Blancos ends in June this year and is currently free to negotiate a deal with other clubs. An extension isn't on the agenda and Isco is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu either way.

Despite his limited appearances, Sevilla have shown interest in bringing him to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. They've already seen a bid for the player rejected, but the Andalucians aren't giving up soon, and have once again reached out to Real Madrid.

According to Spanish news outlet Chiringuito de Mega, they're looking to finalize a move before the end of the month.

Just yesterday, Sevilla struck a loan deal for Manchester United's Anthony Martial and are now looking to bolster their squad further. But since they have to pay his wages in full, there's little room to accommodate another player in this window.

Sevilla will face competition for Isco in the summer

Isco arrived in the Spanish capital from Malaga for a hefty €30 million in 2013, following which he quickly established himself in the first-team squad.

But a spate of injuries in the latter part of his Real Madrid career saw the midfielder lose his place in the starting XI and is now just a liability.

He's made only 10 top-flight appearances this season, starting just twice as Isco has gone from a promising, young talent in his first year to a forgotten man at the club.

With his contract running out in June this year, the Spanish international's days at the Bernabeu are numbered as he's confirmed he'll leave after it expires.

Despite his poor status right now, the 29-year-old will have no shortage of potential suitors when he becomes a free agent.

Sevilla, obviously, are among them as they've long made their interest known. But if the club is unable to strike a deal within the next few days, they will face competition for his signature.

The Andalusians are trying to approach his representatives to stay ahead of their competitors, which include Premier League giants like Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

