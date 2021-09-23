Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United recognised for their breakthrough partnership in the World Football Summit

Sevilla FC entered the Indian sports market in order to strengthen their presence through their collaboration with the 2nd division i-League club, FC Bengaluru United. This collaboration has also helped Sevilla FC bag an award at the World Football Summit organised in Madrid on the 22nd of September.

World Football Summit

World Football Summit is where the football industry’s leading stakeholders meet to shape the future of the game. The platform has evolved over the years, focused on the European market, to a growing series of global on-site and online events that cover the challenges and opportunities of the different regions and sectors in this blooming industry. The award ceremony took place on the 22nd of September at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

In this year's WFS Industry Awards edition, there are 9 awards to be given out to clubs, organisations and individuals. The one that stands out for the Indian sports fans is the “Best Internationalisation Strategy” award that is presented to the promising partnership of the Spanish football clubs Sevilla FC and i-League 2nd division club, FC Bengaluru United.

The “Best Internationalisation Strategy” award is for their breakthrough initiative in the Indian market. Sevilla FC beat Valencia CF and Everton FC who were among the other nominees. The award is a recognition of the work of Sevilla FC beyond the 90 minutes to ensure that the game of football becomes a powerhouse. Their strategy focuses on technological innovation, development projects and increasing their footprint in India

Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United

To reinforce their presence in the Indian market, Sevilla FC announced their 5-year partnership with FC Bengaluru United in March 2021. Through this relationship, Sevilla FC not only wants to build up their presence in the growing Indian sports market but also to develop the Indian football scenario and share their experience. Sevilla FC have also promised to work on several grassroots initiatives in India to help children learn about the sport and give the aspiring footballers the exposure that they need.

Following the commencement of this collaboration, FC Bengaluru United also incorporated the traditional Sevilla FC colours, red and white to their jerseys. Similar to the Sevilla FC jersey, FC Bengaluru United are also getting the “Never Surrender” crest on the back of their jerseys.

José María Cruz (CEO of Sevilla FC) and Gaurav Manchanda (Owner of FCBU) also explained the importance of the award and the partnership. They further talked about their vision towards this collaboration and how Sevilla FC wants to strengthen their presence in India.

Also Read

Edited by Vishal Subramanian