Sevilla keen on signing 2 Manchester United stars ahead of January transfer window - Reports

According to the latest rumors, La Liga contenders Sevilla are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Both strikers have found gametime difficult to come by this season albeit for different reasons. Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is largely expected to come to an end after consistent disappointments in recent months. His 17-goal tally in the 2019-20 Premier League season remains his best ever season at the club. Martial’s agent recently revealed the player's desire to leave the club.

The Sun - Man Utd @SunManUtd Sevilla target Man Utd star Edinson Cavani as well as wantaway Anthony Martial in January transfer swoop thesun.co.uk/sport/17133869… Sevilla target Man Utd star Edinson Cavani as well as wantaway Anthony Martial in January transfer swoop thesun.co.uk/sport/17133869…

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has faced injury issues so far this season and has scored once in two starts so far. The Uruguayan was keen on a move back home in the summer and has recently been linked with FC Barcelona.

Sevilla are currently facing a shortage of options upfront and will be without both Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. In such a scenario, a move for the two Manchester United men certainly makes sense.

Manchester United could potentially sell multiple players in the winter transfer window

Manchester United will have little to no qualms about getting rid of both Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. The latter has already provided some memorable goals for the Old Trafford faithful and at 34 is heading into the twilight of his career. Cavani also reportedly harbors ambitions of playing for Barcelona before calling it a day.

Anthony Martial exemplifies what Manchester United have been all about in recent years. His obvious quality has not been accompanied by consistency, which has left him struggling for gametime. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a lot of faith in the Frenchman and it was the Norwegian's man-management that inspired the forward's splendid 2019-20 return.

Manchester United have multiple players who are more than capable of playing up-top. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood are both star talents at different stages of their careers. Marcus Rashford has been in poor form but can be expected to start delivering soon, while Jadon Sancho can also operate through the middle. Jesse Lingard has also reportedly made up his mind to fight for his place under Ralf Rangnick.

Additionally, depth in the form of youngsters such as Diallo and Anthony Elanga means that there is no pressing need to keep Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. However, options might dry up, especially if the team is hit with injuries over a busy festive period.

Hence, at least one of Anthony Martial and Cavani can be expected to move away in the coming window.

