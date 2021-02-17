Sevilla plotting €10m summer move for Liverpool star Takumi Minamino: Reports

Liverpool have allowed Takumi Minamino to join Southampton on loan for the rest of the season, but another club could test the Reds’ desire to keep hold of the Japanese international this summer.

According to Team Talk, Sevilla are interested in the Liverpool man, who could cost the La Liga side around €10m. Sevilla are long-term admirers of the attacking midfielder and could launch a move for the player at the end of the season.

Minamino arrived at Liverpool from RB Salzburg in January 2020 but failed to break into the first team, managing just four starts in the Premier League since joining. He was eventually sent on loan to Southampton last month, and Minamino has hit the ground running at the St Mary’s Stadium, as he scored on his debut earlier this month.

The Japanese international’s performances are already garnering attention from suitors around Europe, and Sevilla are ready to move for the Liverpool man in the summer. The La Liga side could see a few high-profile exits at the end of the season and that is expected to free up space for Minamino. Sevilla believe the Japanese would bode well with Julen Lopetegui’s tactics and are eager to add Minamino’s UEFA Champions League experience to the squad.

A move for the Japanese would be financially viable for the La Liga side, and his €10m price tag would also generate profit for Liverpool. If Minamino continues his splendid form with the Saints, the Reds might have to decide on his future soon. If Sevilla do arrive with a deal on the table, the Premier League side could even be tempted to accept the offer, even though their manager remains determined to keep the player at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to keep Minamino at the club

Jurgen Klopp has previously reiterated his desire to keep Minamino at Liverpool, referring to him as a long-term project. The German even stressed that the loan move was designed to offer the Japanese much-needed game time, but it is hard to imagine Minamino getting a regular run with the first team at Anfield any time soon.

And the lure of playing regular first-team football could also affect the decision of the Japanese. Minamino will be disappointed with how his move to Liverpool has shaped so far, so the 26-year-old could be ready to cut short his stay with the Reds if an opportunity arises in the summer.