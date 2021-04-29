Sevilla star moves higher on Real Madrid's summer transfer wishlist - Reports 

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has reportedly moved ahead of Pau Torres on Real Madrid’s transfer wishlist this summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with both Kounde and Villarreal’s Torres, but a recent report by Spanish outlet AS has claimed that Kounde’s versatility and style have convinced Los Blancos to sign him.

Kounde has been linked with several top sides, including Manchester United and Chelsea, following his outstanding displays at the heart of the Sevilla defense.

With Raphael Varane’s future in doubt and Sergio Ramos’ contract ending this summer, Real Madrid will have to sign a new centre-back.

The likes of Nacho and Eder Militao have done well, but Kounde is being seen as a long-term acquisition who can add quality and depth to the squad.

Real Madrid target Jules Kounde will not come cheap

Sevilla are under no pressure to sell Kounde as they will receive a cash injection from the Champions League next season. Understandably, they have slapped a massive price tag on Jules Kounde.

Reports in March had claimed that Sevilla will not settle for anything less than €80 million for the Frenchman. Real Madrid have never spent that kind of money on a defender, so it remains to be seen if they will try to bring down the asking price.

The deal will become straightforward should Raphael Varane leave the club this summer. The 28-year-old will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer. Real Madrid might sell Varane if they cannot agree to a new contract with the French World Cup winner.

Real Madrid are set to replace Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window with Jules Kounde if the France international moves to #mufc in a £60m deal. [express] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 17, 2021

The fee received from Varane’s departure would then be available for reinvestment, and Kounde is likely to be the player they will go after.

Kounde has played a vital role for Sevilla this season and has made 44 appearances for them in all competitions.

With five games remaining, Sevilla are still in the race to win the La Liga title. If they can pull it off, it will be quite an achievement for the side, and could mean that their asking price for Kounde increases.