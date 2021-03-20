Sevilla will look to sign Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino from Liverpool - Reports

Sevilla are eyeing a move for Liverpool duo Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino in the summer. The La Liga giants are reportedly ready to pay £21 million to the Reds for the attacking midfielders.

According to La Razon, Sevilla are bracing themselves for the departure of Youssef En-Nesyri in the summer. The Moroccan has scored 15 league goals this season and has been an integral part of Sevilla's bid to finish in the Champions League places come the end of the campaign.

Julen Lopetigui's side were recently knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Borussia Dortmund. The former Real Madrid manager is eager to bolster his squad in the summer and will look to sign midfielders Shaqiri and Minamino from Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in a deal worth £13.5 million in the summer of 2018. During his time at Liverpool, the Swiss international has won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

In his three seasons on Merseyside, Shaqiri has made 59 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool. The midfielder was used largely as an impact substitute in his first two seasons at the club and has suffered from a lack of playing time this season despite the lack of form of a number of Liverpool's attacking players.

Xherdan Shaqiri was heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool last summer but decided to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg last January. The Japan international found game time hard to come by at Liverpool and joined Southampton on loan for the rest of the season in the winter transfer window.

Minamino has been in good form since joining the Saints, scoring two goals in six appearances for the club. He is, however, considered to be surplus to requirements at Liverpool and could be sold along with Xherdan Sahqiri in the summer.

Lazio, Sevilla and Fenerbahce are among a group of clubs said to be tracking Xherdan Shaqiri. #awlfc [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 18, 2021

Liverpool have endured a torrid 2020-21 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered from a massive injury crisis this season and the poor form a number of the club's star players.

Liverpool could use Southampton loanee Takumi Minamino in Sevilla swap deal #LFC https://t.co/TdgEs1K1cq pic.twitter.com/qHLJhFvRa6 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 21, 2021

The Premier League champions will look to bolster their squad over the summer in various areas of the field. This could result in the sales of a number of fringe players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi in order to raise funds for new signings.