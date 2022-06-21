“Sex has always been important to me” – Ex-Newcastle United forward opens up on retirement life run by selling condoms and sugarcane

Former Newcastle United player Faustino Asprilla recently revealed that he is relishing his post-retirement life, selling condoms and sugarcane in his home country of Colombia.

The 52-year-old, who stole the headlines in the 1990s with his goal-scoring performances, came to prominence during his time with then Serie A side Parma. After helping his team win the UEFA Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup, and the European Super Cup, he moved to Newcastle United for a new challenge in 1996.

During his two-year stint with the Magpies, Asprilla scored 18 goals and provided 19 assists in 63 matches across all competitions. He moved back to Parma in 1998 and won the UEFA Cup crown and the Coppa Italia trophy with his former club.

Afterwards, he played for various clubs across various countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, until officially retiring in 2009.

Speaking to Gazzeta dello Sport [via Gazeta Esportiva], the former Colombia international said:

"How am I? Excellent. I have a store, selling sugar cane to the Colombian government and selling condoms, through an advertising campaign. You know, sex has always been important to me."

Revealing his admiration for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, he said:

"I watch football, but [the players] all look like soldiers under the orders of the coach. If he fails, [he's] out! Who dribbles these days? I like Vinícius [Jr], from Real Madrid, I see myself a little in him."

The journeyman striker also recounted an episode involving then Parma coach Nevio Scala.

"I didn't follow the rules. One day, the coach [Nevio Scala] asked me to run through the city walls and I said I wasn't Forrest Gump. Football for me has always been fun, no rules, no schemes."

During his unique career as a poacher, Asprilla registered 68 goals and 25 assists in 249 outings across all competitions.

Newcastle United 'offered' a chance to sign Eric Bailly

After a miraculous turnaround in the 2021-22 campaign, Newcastle United are hoping to build on their momentum by revamping their squad under head coach Eddie Howe.

Although the Magpies are yet to introduce a new face to their fans, the club has been linked with Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly as per a report by The Mirror [via football365].

Football Daily @footballdaily Moussa Diaby

Ismaïla Sarr



Newcastle United are looking at both as a possible wide option for the upcoming transfer window.



[via Moussa DiabyIsmaïla SarrNewcastle United are looking at both as a possible wide option for the upcoming transfer window.[via @skysports_sheth ]. 🇫🇷 Moussa Diaby🇸🇳 Ismaïla SarrNewcastle United are looking at both as a possible wide option for the upcoming transfer window. 💰[via @skysports_sheth]. https://t.co/TuEzZfwniJ

Newcastle United have also been linked with the likes of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike [via The Sun] and Lille centre-back Sven Botman [via Daily Mail] so far this transfer window. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope [via Daily Mail] is also being sought.

The Magpies finished 11th last season in the Premier League with 49 points.

