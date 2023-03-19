"Sh** fu***ing game" - Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly delivers x-rated verdict on dramatic 2-2 draw against Everton

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reacted furiously to the Blues' 2-2 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (March 18). The American businessman was caught aiming an expletive dig at his side's disappointing performance against the relegation candidates.

Graham Potter's side were on course to secure a fourth consecutive win in all competitions. Joao Felix gave the west London giants the lead in the 52nd minute before Abdoulaye Doucoure equalized for Everton in the 69th minute.

Chelsea headed into the dying embers 2-1 up after Kai Havertz's 76th-minute penalty. However, the Toffees' young striker Ellis Simms stepped off the bench to clinch a valuable point for his side in the 89th minute.

Boehly was in attendance and watched on as Potter's men failed to make up ground in their top-four pursuit. They were also unable to continue their winning form which had previously seen them beat Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund, and Leicester City.

The American was enraged with the display and was caught on camera blasting Chelsea's display. In a clip released on social media, he stated:

“S*** f***ing game.”

george @StokeyyG2



"Shit fucking game."





Todd Boehly after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw to Everton:"Shit fucking game." Todd Boehly after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw to Everton:"Shit fucking game."😂😂😂 https://t.co/B05Lybc49C

Blues boss Potter was equally as unimpressed by his team's performance against Everton. He told BBC Sport:

"We thought we played well enough to get the three points but ultimately if you don't defend well, you don't get the result. Credit to Everton, they are good at that but we have to do better. It's disappointing."

The Blues are 10th in the league and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by an alarming 11 points with a game in hand. Their hopes of not only qualifying for the UEFA Champions League but Europe as a whole are at risk. Potter's men next face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1).

Chelsea manager Potter was unimpressed by Havertz's celebration after mocking Everton's Jordan Pickford

Kai Havertz (front) mocked Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Havertz thought he had given Chelsea all three points when he calmly slotted home from the spot in the 76th minute. The German attacker appeared to taunt Everton goalkeeper Pickford with his celebration, cupping his hands to his ears.

Potter seemed to have taken issue with Havertz's antics and hinted that he was not a fan of celebrating in such a way. He told reporters after the draw (via the Mirror):

“I didn’t score many myself so I wouldn’t know. You should enjoy the celebration, I don’t think you need to involve the opponent. That would be my perspective.”

Havertz has found form recently after a mixed start to the season. He has scored nine goals and contributed one assist in 36 games across competitions. Clearly, though,, Potter feels he needs to be wary of taunting the opposition.

Poll : 0 votes