Shakira declines invitation to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to Spanish channel Telecinco, as reported by RMC Sport, Shakira has declined an invitation to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Colombian pop star has previously performed in the opening ceremonies of 2006. 2010, and 2014 versions of the tournament. She was invited to grace the stage this year as well.

However, Shakira has reportedly turned the proposal down. The opening ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al-Khor, 50 kilometers away from Doha.

Previously, English pop stars Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart had also turned down the opportunity to perform in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta speaks ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to play a crucial role for Spain during the 2022 FIFA World cup.

Ahead of the tournament in Qatar, the full-back spoke about his earliest memories of the competition. He said (via Chelsea's official website):

"France ’98, and then Japan and Korea in 2002. In 2002 I would watch the games at home with my family before school. I remember ’02 especially, when Spain was kicked out by Korea in a controversial game. In 2006 I watched the final between Italy and France with my friends in Pamplona, I remember very well it was during the San Fermin festival."

While speaking about his most memorable World Cup moment, Azpilicueta said:

"I have to say when Spain won the World Cup. That was the best memory. I had just signed for Marseille and I watched it in the hotel room with Fernando Morientes, who was at Marseille then. Pre-season had just started and it felt pretty good going back to training!

"There were players I had been with in the Under-21s, like Javi Martinez and Juan Mata, and the others I had played against a lot in La Liga. I had a close connection with some so it was great to see, but really I was just watching as a fan."

Azpilicueta was on the longlist for the Spain squad for the 2010 World Cup, which La Roja would go on to win. However, he missed the final cut. He said:

"I was actually in the longlist of 30 players for the tournament. It was completely unexpected. I received a call from the team manager in Osasuna saying I had a chance of being on the longlist. I had never played for Spain, I had been playing with the Under-21s, so when they said I was in, it was a great surprise. It was a gift I didn’t expect, even though we didn’t meet for a training camp or whatever before the list was cut."

Spain kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. They will then face Germany and South Korea on November 27 and December 1, respectively, in Group E.

