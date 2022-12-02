Shakira and Gerard Pique reunite in Barcelona to formalize child custody agreement in court; pictures emerge

Shakira and Gerard Pique were seen together in Barcelona formalizing their child custody agreement in court.

The pair were in a relationship for over 11 years before announcing their eventual split in June.

Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, are their two children. The superstar pair decided on custody of the children after a prolonged 12-month talk last month.

Both Shakira and former Barcelona defender Pique released a joint statement last month that read:

"We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure.

"Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment."

They were seen in court on Thursday, December 1, with the Colombian pop star donning a glamorous black outfit. While Pique kept a low profile and wore an all-black dress.

The popular singer is set to move to Miami in the new year and his former partner Pique has agreed to the condition.

The kids are set to move in with Shakira. However, Gerard Pique will be able to spend 10 days a month with the kids. El Periodico, a Catalan daily, reported:

"This Christmas they will alternate custody at 50% following the calendar of the regional Catalonian government and in the coming years they will do it according to the children's school calendar. This is the pact that the footballer and partner, Shakira, have reached regarding the custody of their children."

Sasha and Milan will cross the Atlantic with Shakira after Christmas and bid goodbye to Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar - La Liga

Sasha and Milan will spend Christmas with Pique in Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic and moving to the United States with Shakira.

Pique is allowed to go there and meet them whenever he wants. The expenses will be carried equally by the superstar pair.

La Vanguardia reported:

"The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and assume a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters don't experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents. He will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean to see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both of them."

Pique retired from football last month after a highly successful career.

