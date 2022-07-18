Shakira hires 2 lawyers to win custody of her kids from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique - Reports

According to Marca, Shakira has hired two lawyers to help her win custody of her kids after her separation from ex-partner and veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

The couple officially separated in June after a 12-year-long relationship. However, they are fighting for the custody of their kids, Sasha (9) and Milan (7).

Shakira @shakira Nos enseñaste a levantarnos después de cada caída y esta vez sabemos que lo volveras a hacer. Te amamos. Nos enseñaste a levantarnos después de cada caída y esta vez sabemos que lo volveras a hacer. Te amamos. https://t.co/1Eh71ixUYu

Shakira's colleague Alejandro Sanz recommended her first lawyer, Pilar Mane. The Spaniard is a prominent matrimony and family law expert in the country.

She has worked on a multitude of cases dealing with divorce, alimony, child support, and family law. She is known for being discreet and keeping the interests of her clients at the top of her priorities in the case.

Mane earned her law degree from the University of Barcelona. She is also the vice-president of Alter Mutua of Catalunya. The Spaniard is a member of the Catalan Association of Family Lawyers and the Spanish Association of Family Lawyers.

Shakira's uncle recommended her second lawyer, Heli Abel Torrado, in her custody battle against Pique. The Colombian has already helped the pop star deal with one separation in the past. He helped her pay less compensation in her case against ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua in 2011.

Torrado has 35 years of practical experience in law and business. He earned his PhD in Law and PhD in Social Sciences from the University of Colombia. The Colombian has been a professor of family law at Sergio Aboleda, Universidad Del Rosario and other institutions for the past 15 years.

Gerard Pique prepares a counteroffer to Shakira's offer for custody of kids

Gerard Pique, 35, has reportedly prepared a counteroffer after rejecting Shakira's offer to keep custody of Sasha and Milan. The Barcelona defender's offer enables the couple to share custody of their kids.

The Colombian singer had earlier made an elaborate offer to Pique to keep Sasha and Milan with her in Miami. She offered to take care of all the expenses required for the kids.

The 45-year-old also offered to sponsor five trips for the defender per year to meet their kids at her beach house in Miami and even stay there. She was willing to allow the World Cup winner to take the siblings with him for a month in the summer.

The 'Waka Waka' famed singer also offered to pay off 20% of the Barcelona defender's $2.5 million debt.

