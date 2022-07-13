Barcelona defender Gerard Pique preparing 'counteroffer' after rejecting Shakira's plea to get custody of kids: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has reportedly rejected a request made by former partner Shakira which would see the popstar take full custody of their two children.

According to Actitud, Shakria's lawyers presented Pique with a request to keep nine-year-old Milan and five-year-old Sasha, with the singer wanting to build a new life with them in the American city of Miami.

The report quotes famous YouTubers Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain as saying that the Spanish defender has prepared a counteroffer in which the former couple will share custody of the two minors.

The Barcelona legend and the "Waka Waka" singer met shortly after Spain's victorious FIFA World Cup campaign in 2010.

According to The Sun, Pique cheated on the Colombian, which was followed by the announcement of the separation.

In a statement released by Shakira's publicist last month, she announced, as quoted in the previously mentioned Sun article:

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

What have Shakira and Barcelona star Pique offered to keep custody of their children.

As mentioned in the Actitud report, Shakira is willing to offer full financial support to her children to maintain custody of the pair. She is also willing to pay for five first-class flights a year for Pique so he can visit the little ones in Miami.

The report even claims she is willing to allow the 35-year-old to stay in her house while he visits, despite the way their relationship apparently ended.

Shakira also offered to help Pique pay off a portion of his two-and-a-half million dollar debt in Spain.The Colombian is also willing to allow the kids to stay with their dad for a whole month during the summer holidays.

Finally, Actitud also stated that Pique introduced his children to his new girlfriend during the "Balloon World Cup" event, which is run by the Spaniard.

