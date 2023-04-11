Shakira issues statement urging media to respect privacy of children after 'difficult' move from Barcelona following split with Gerard Pique

Shakira has released a statement on Instagram, pleading with the media to respect her children's privacy as they adjust to their lives following a difficult move from Barcelona to Miami.

The Colombian star recently moved into a mansion in Miami after her former partner Gerard Pique's father Joan Pique sent her an eviction notice. She lived there with her children, Sasha Pique Mebarak, 8, and Milan Pique Mebarak, 10 following her split with the former Barcelona defender.

The singer opened up on how the last year has been difficult for her children, with relentless pursuits by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona. She pleaded with the media to respect the children's right to privacy, so that they can adjust to the changes in their lives peacefully. Shakira wrote on Instagram:

"Dear friends, journalists and media."

"At this moment of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press around me and my family."

"Yet my children, Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona."

"As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy."

She added that she just wants her children to be able to go out on the streets and attend school without being hounded by the media. She concluded the post by saying that she is making this request as a mother, who only wants a peaceful and healthy life for her children. Shakira concluded:

"I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves."

"Thank you for your understanding and support, Shakira."

Shakira all set to start new chapter in Miami

Shakira's move to her mansion in Miami signals a fresh start in her personal life. Having left Barcelona, she has now cut ties with almost everything from her 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique that ended in June last year.

The Colombian singer will reportedly be living in the same neighborhood as fellow Latin superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin. Privacy is of utmost importance to her as the house is said to have strategically placed vegetation that obstructs the view of the paparazzi.

