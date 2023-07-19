Shakira and her kids make up derogatory nickname for Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Prensa Libre, as reported by MARCA, Shakira's children have chosen a derogatory nickname for Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's current partner Clara Chia Martin.

Clara Chia is reportedly not referred to by her name in the Clombian's new home in Miami. Rather she is called 'Daddy's Empoyee' by the children (according to MARCA).

Shakira and Gerard Pique brought an end to their relationship last year after a decade of being together. The pop star has since moved to Miami with her and Pique's children, Milan and Sasha.

She is still single, however, some reports suggested that the Colombian mega star has gone out with NBA superstar Jimmy Butler on a few occasions.

Barcelona legend PIque, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin. The legendary defender recently visited Miami to spend some quality time with his children as well.

When Shakira spoke about having doubts about her relationship with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique first met with Shakira while shooting the Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Pique was part of the Spain team that won the tournament and he started dating the Colombian after that.

Pique used to ply his trade for Barcelona at that point in time at the club level. The former defender was at the peak of fame at the point in time, a factor that made his former partner doubt the future of their relationship. The pop-star recently said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, ten years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now he is a great guy, but then he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

The pair stayed together for over a decade and also had two children together, named Milan and Sasha. However, they parted ways last year and have since moved on with their respective lives.