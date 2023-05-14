Shakira releases new song with hidden message to Barcelona legend and ex-partner Gerard Pique

Popstar Shakira's new song 'Acrostic' appears to take shots at her former partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

The Colombian singer dedicates Acrostic to her two children Milan and Sasha but takes swipes at the Blaugrana icon. Shakira, 46, and Gerard Pique, 36, announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together. The aftermath of their separation has led to plenty of controversy.

The waka waka singer doesn't mention Pique by name in her new song but there are clear messages sent the Spaniard's way regarding their breakup. Shakira recalls their time together in one verse, singing:

"Only one plate was broken, not all the dishes , and although I don't know how to turn the other cheek, learning to forgive is wise."

The Colombian then further makes hints about her separation with the former Barcelona defender:

"If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced. You have to laugh at life even though the wounds hurt."

Shakira also took digs at Gerard Pique in her record-breaking track Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 released earlier this year. This diss track takes swipes at the Barcelona legend and his new relationship with Spanish influencer Clara Chia Marti.

The popstar's breakup with the legendary defender has seen her move to Miami while he has remained in Barcelona. However, the pair are still seemingly at loggerheads as their split takes hold.

Barcelona hero Gerard Pique hit back at Shakira regarding her diss track

The diss track took aim at Clara Chia (left) and Pique's (right) new relationship.

Gerard Pique was less than impressed with Shakira's diss track that took aim at his and Clara Chia's new relationship. He felt that the song didn't take into account the consequences it may have on the mental health of its targets. He said:

"This topic of the Diss Tracks, it's fine, it's a fashion, but then they don't think about the consequences it can have on a mental level for the person you throw it to... It looks good for the singer, because they say 'Oh, you're the f*cking queen!"

There are many lines in Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 that lifts the lid on the duo's breakup. The Colombian compares herself to Clara Chia in one verse, singing:

"A Ferrari for a Twingo" and "a Rolex for a Casio."

The song became the most-viewed Latin track on YouTube with 64 million views in 24 hours. It has also broken 14 Guinness World Records and was also the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours.

