Shakira's song mocking Barcelona legend Gerard Pique breaks record on YouTube 

Colombian popstar Shakira's new song about her ex-partner Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has broken YouTube records. The song is titled "BZRP Music Sessions #53' and contains several lyrics mocking her former lover.

The diss track has racked up an astounding 63 million views within 24 hours. It has become the most-watched music video for a Latin song on YouTube. Shakira was joined by Argentinian producer and DJ Bizzarap in the single.

The Colombian's lyrics took aim at Pique and his alleged new 23-year-old lover. She sings:

“I’m worth two 22-year-olds."

She adds:

“You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo/ You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

The popstar's lyrics continue:

“A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” … I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you."

Shakira also suggests that the former Barcelona defender spends more time training his brain than his obsession with the gym. She also points the finger at the Spaniard for leaving her with his mother-in-law as a neighbor:

“You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at my door and a debt to the taxman."

The pair broke up in 2022 after more than ten years together. They share two children. The pair released a statement in June last year confirming their relationship had ended.

Shakira's mom commented on Barcelona legend Pique's retirement in November

Pique retired in November last year.

Pique ended his illustrious career, bidding a fond farewell to the Camp Nou in his last game for Barcelona in a 2-0 win over Almeria on November 2. He released a statement on his Twitter account beforehand:

"Football has given me everything," he said. "Barcelona have given me everything. You, culers (Barcelona fans), have given me everything. And now that (this) kid's dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

His retirement came after months of reports regarding his split with Shakira. Her mother, Ripoll Nidia Ripoll Torrado, commented on the player's retirement, saying:

“Well, I didn’t know anything, and I imagine that, if he does it, it has been thought about by him a lot, and whatever he decides, that’s it.”

The Spaniard made 616 appearances for Barcelona during his career, scoring 53 goals. He won the UEFA Champions League three times and La Liga on eight occasions.

