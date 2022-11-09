Shakira set to take kids to Miami as Gerard Pique agrees to ‘sacrifice’ after 12-hour meeting regarding custody of their children: Reports

According to the Mirror, Gerard Pique decided to sacrifice his children to former partner Shakira after an intense 12-hour meeting between the camps.

The Colombian pop star will take the kids to Miami, USA, early next year. It was decided after the meeting.

The pair had a 11-year-long relationship with two kids between them. Milan, the elder son, is currently nine years old while their younger son, Sasha, is currently seven years old.

It is also decided that the children will spend their birthdays in Spain with Pique and the expenses for their upbringing and other necessities will be paid equally by Pique and Shakira.

Spanish outlet La Vanguardia reported:

“The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and assume a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters don’t experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents. He will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean to see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both of them.”

Both Gerard Pique and Shakira decided to avoid getting involved in an ugly court battle regarding their divorce.

Pique recently announced his retirement from football and played his last game as a Barcelona player against Almeria on 6 November.

Shakira, meanwhile, released a new single two weeks ago. The song is called Monotonia, which translates to Monotony in English.

Shakira seemingly took shots at former partner Gerard Pique in her new song

Shakira's new song Monotonia is quite symbolic as the Colombian pop star seemingly took shots at her former partner Gerard Pique in the lyrics.

The lyrics translated to English read (via lyricskpop.net):

"It wasn’t your fault. It wasn’t your fault. Neither mine. Blame it on the monotony I never said anything, but I was hurting I knew this would happen. You on your thing and doing the same. Always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were. And the worst thing is."

Furthermore, the lyrics are:

"Suddenly you weren’t the same. You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what we once were. You getting distant with your attitude. And that made me uneasy. You weren’t even giving half of you, but I know I gave more than you did.

"You were running for someone, you weren’t even walking for me. This love is not dead but it is delirious. It is a necessary goodbye, what one day was incredible. It became routine. Your lips don’t taste like anything to me. Now it’s all the opposite"

