“Shall I show you how I do it” – Chelsea star Mason Mount labels his unusual talent as the world’s best

Chelsea ace Mason Mount has showcased his unusual ability to clap really fast, calling himself the best clapper in the world.

Chelsea forward Mount is one of the most talented midfielders around. Widely hailed for his ability to create as well as score, Mount is also a great leader and is arguably the hardest worker in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The England international clearly has a lot going for him, but according to the man himself, his best talent lies outside the world of football. On the Tubes and Anges Golf Life podcast (via Daily Star), Mount not only called himself the best clapper but also demonstrated his talent. Before starting his act, he said:

“Have you not seen the world’s fastest clapper.”

He then let go of his golf gloves and got into position.

Mount added before encouraging other players on the golf turf to join in:

“Shall I show you how I do it”

While demonstrating by flicking his hands from left to right, the Chelsea academy graduate said:

“As a slow mo it’s like this, boom, boom boom.”

Within the blink of an eye, Mount reached the apex of his clapping speed, dazzling every onlooker. While his speed was not measured, it might not have been too far off the current Guinness Record (1080 claps in a minute).

Chelsea star Mason Mount has endured a slow start to the season

Mount’s clapping ability is undoubtedly one of the best in the world, but his current form on the pitch leaves a lot to be desired. The attacking midfielder, who scored 11 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances last season, is yet to be involved in a goal this term.

The Other Side Of The Coin ⭐️⭐️ @TOSOTC_CFC I’m not surprised about how Mason Mount got hooked off at half time. In all honesty, there’s been several matches over the last 12 months where he could’ve been hooked off at half time. Its time for him to reflect and figure out where he needs to improve. I’m not surprised about how Mason Mount got hooked off at half time. In all honesty, there’s been several matches over the last 12 months where he could’ve been hooked off at half time. Its time for him to reflect and figure out where he needs to improve.

Mount has featured in all four of the Pensioners’ Premier League games this season. He has had seven shots so far, only two of which have tested the keeper. He is yet to play a single accurate through ball, while 75% of his crosses have been off the mark. He has delivered five accurate long balls thus far, which, by his standards, is disappointing.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty