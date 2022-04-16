"Shambolic”, “It’s Pep’s fault” – Manchester City fans disappointed with player for what he did during FA Cup defeat to Liverpool

Manchester City’s Zack Steffen had a game to forget today against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

The goalkeeper, who deputized for Ederson, conceded three goals. He also made a cringe-worthy mistake that led to a goal for the Reds. Steffen tried to play the ball out with his feet while being pressed by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and only managed to get caught in possession and concede a goal.

The star's error has understandably upset Manchester City fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to comment on the goal. Here are a few tweets from fans on the incident:

Fish🇮🇪 @spriteshouter Zack Steffen trying to replicate Edersons coldness on the ball Zack Steffen trying to replicate Edersons coldness on the ball https://t.co/M8F3aeeGDS

Why underrating Liverpool?

Zack can't handle the pressure. This is a big game.

"Zack, you wanna chill with the big boys..." @ESPNFC It's Pep's fault. Why would you start Zack?

Manchester City were unable to get a result after the Reds went up 3-0 before the end of the first half. Steffen will want to put this behind him and man the goal posts better when he is called upon again. The USMNT star will hope the error doesn’t lose him his place in the squad, even though it has cost his club their chance at a continental treble.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to continue towards an unprecedented quadruple, with Jurgen Klopp looking to write his name in footballing folklore.

Manchester City's chance for a continental treble has been stolen by Liverpool

Given the scintillating performances the Cityzens have put in so far this season, the last thing anyone was expecting was the current FA Cup semi-final scoreline. The Cityzens went down three goals. However, a comeback almost seemed possible as Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva pulled two goals back.

Pep Guardiola's men were nearing a potential continental treble, with the Cityzens currently sitting in first place in the Premier League. Winning the FA Cup and the Champions League would have seen them pick up all three coveted trophies.

Thanks to Liverpool, the treble is out of the question but Manchester City can still win the Premier League and the Champions League. With both clubs still in the Champions League, there's a chance of them meeting in another final this season.

The Reds could also potentially turn City's league title hopes into dust if the Cityzens fail to pull off consistent wins. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

