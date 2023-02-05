“Shambolic” – Jamie Carragher hits out at Liverpool duo for poor show against Wolves

Jamie Carragher, a retired Liverpool defender, expressed his dismay and disappointment after his former team's humiliating 3-0 loss to the Wolverhampton Wolves. While he was displeased with the overall display, he singled out Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for their performances, referring to them as "shambolic."

Matip compounded the Reds' woes by scoring an own goal five minutes into the match, with Craig Dawson adding to the misery seven minutes later with his first goal for Wolves. The defensive duo were clearly overwhelmed by the situation, and Carragher was visibly frustrated with the lack of focus and discipline from the two players.

Writing on his Twitter account, the former Red said after the game (via Express):

"It’s not too difficult to play centre-back next to the leader of the back four, judge center-backs when they have to lead themselves. Shambolic."

Despite several opportunities to mount a comeback, the Reds were unable to capitalize, with players such as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah unable to perform at their usual level. The match was ultimately sealed by Ruben Neves scoring the third goal for Wolves and leaving Liverpool still without a win in the Premier League this year.

The defeat was particularly disheartening for the team, as they had been hoping to gain some momentum during their latest road trip. With the loss, Liverpool now face an uphill battle as they look to get back to their winning ways.

Jamie Carragher raises concerns about Liverpool's medical unit

Liverpool have had unsatisfactory performances, partly due to the absence of Virgil van Dijk, their star defender, who has been sidelined due to injury.

Jamie Carragher has identified concerns in their medical department and a sharp increase in injuries as primary factors contributing to the club's sudden decline this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports before their dismal clash against Wolves, the former Premier League player said:

"Medically wise, they have had a really bad season in terms of injuries. Sometimes that can be down to bad luck, sometimes that can be down to the way injuries are looked after, who is involved."

He continued:

"They have not replaced a doctor (Jim Moxon) who left in the summer, whether that is a problem or not, I am not sure. But they have had really bad luck and they need to sort that medical department one way or another."

