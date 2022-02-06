"Shame on you" - Fans accuse Barcelona of 'ruining' 24-year-old's career amid contract stand-off

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ended up remaining at the club despite strong exit links.

The Frenchman was asked to leave by the board in January following an impasse in contract negotiations.

However, none of the interested parties struck a deal before the winter transfer window closed on Monday.

It left the 24-year-old's future up in the air with head coach Xavi, who initially wanted him to remain, also issuing him an ultimatum.

But the Spaniard has now called up Dembele for the squad to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday and dropped a hint that he might as well play in the fixture.

This has divided the Blaugrana fanbase. While some feel this is a logical thing to do, the Catalan side have also been called out for changing their stance.

Barcelona must play him or face more financial trouble

With Barcelona currently beset with injuries, the Frenchman will hope to get a few minutes under his belt between now and the end of the season.

His contract expires in June, after which he's likely to leave as a free agent.

But if the player is unable to get regular game time, the club might as well terminate his contract.

Dembele currently earns €384,615-a-week in wages, the highest in the squad after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The club wouldn't want to keep paying him so much if he didn't feature regularly but they'd still be forced to pay his entire salary until June.

It will be interesting to see what transpires ahead as the long-winded saga enters the last few months.

Barcelona signed Dembele for €105 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, which remains one of the 10 most expensive transfers in history.

The Frenchman, only 20 at the time, came with a lot of promise but could never live up to his staggering price tag as recurring injuries curtailed his time on the pitch.

He's made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions so far, scoring 31 goals and winning five titles.

