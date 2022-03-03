Shaun Wright-Phillips claims only one Manchester United star is 'close' to getting into Manchester City team

Shaun Wright-Phillips has claimed that youngster Anthony Elanga is the only Manchester United player 'close' to getting into the Manchester City team. Wright-Phillips came through the youth ranks of the Cityzens and made a total of 272 senior appearances for the club.

The 40-year-old believes no Manchester United player would make Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side on the basis of their form this season. He went on to say that 19-year-old winger Anthony Elanga would be the player to get into the City side. The former England winger told Free Super Tips as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"I would have said before [Cristiano] Ronaldo went off the boil that he could get into a City team. I haven't seen Bruno Fernandes in the way that we have seen him in the last year, so honestly, I don't think anyone would walk into City's team. The only one who would be the closest is Elanga right now."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Wolves

vs Brentford

vs Leeds

vs Atletico Madrid



Rhythm is a dancer!!! 🤩 All 4 of Anthony Elanga’s goals for Man Utd have come in away games:vs Wolvesvs Brentfordvs Leedsvs Atletico MadridRhythm is a dancer!!! 🤩 All 4 of Anthony Elanga’s goals for Man Utd have come in away games:⚽️ vs Wolves⚽️ vs Brentford⚽️ vs Leeds⚽️ vs Atletico MadridRhythm is a dancer!!! 🤩🇸🇪 https://t.co/jb5wMj7tAT

Manchester United are enduring a mixed season this time out. The emergence of Elanga has been of the few bright spots in the Red Devils' campaign. The Swedish international broke into the United first-team last season when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge at Old Trafford.

However, he has truly announced himself to the world under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The 19-year-old has come up with some game-changing displays in recent weeks and looks like a superstar in the making.

Elanga scored the fourth and final goal for the Red Devils in a 4-2 win against rivals Leeds United a couple of weeks ago. Just three days later, he came on from the bench against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie to score the all-important equalizer for his team.

In total, the youngster has made 17 first-team appearances for the Premier League giants till date, having found the back of the net four times.

Manchester City and Manchester United to face off this weekend in season-defining game

Ralf Rangnick's side will travel across Manchester on Sunday to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. The outcome of this game could have a big say on the future of both clubs.

The Cityzens will be desperate to get all three points and stay in the driver's seat in the title race against Liverpool. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be desperate to salvage a win and keep their top-four hopes alive.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar