"She couldn't believe that" - Zinchenko reveals how his wife was left surprised by Arsenal fans during his debut

Oleksandr Zinchenko has already established himself as a crucial Arsenal player since his move from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

He has made 10 appearances across competitions for the Gunners since his move, with seven of them coming as starters.

Zinczenko recently revealed that he was left amazed by the support he received from the fans of his new club during his debut. He made his club debut during a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace in August.

Speaking about his surreal experience, Znchenko told the club's media:

“My first-team debut for Arsenal was in the Premier League away to Crystal Palace. My wife was there that night watching me from the stands. She couldn’t believe that after just five minutes the fans were singing a song for me.”

The full-back further added that he is grateful to receive such amazing support from the fans. He added:

“This is something we couldn’t even dream about, this sort of welcome from the fans. It was unbelievable. I’d like to say a massive thanks to everyone for that & I will always be grateful. It’s why I always give everything for the team every time I’m on the pitch.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko shared his appreciation for Arsenal legend Tony Adams

Tony Adams is a bonafide Arsenal legend. A one-club man throughout his career, the centre-back made 581 appearances for the club and even contributed 38 goals.

Zinchenko has now shared his admiration for the legendary defender, saying (via the club's official website):

“I asked club photographer Stuart MacFarlane if he would introduce me to Tony and also take a picture. He is absolutely a legend. I’ve seen clips of him playing on the internet, I know about his reputation, but also I remember the words of my ex-national team coach, Andrey Shevchenko."

He added:

"He used to always say to me that Tony Adams was the toughest defender he ever faced in his career."

The left-back further added that he is thankful for not having to face Adams during his career. He said:

“I told Tony that when we met. He was laughing, he’s a great guy, Tony is a joker – but what a player he was. Thank God I didn’t have to play against him in my career!”

Adams won four English league titles with Arsenal and three FA Cups, among other honors.

