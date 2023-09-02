“She was so crazy and wanted to kill me” – Famous World Cup fan Ivana Knoll claims she was attacked by jealous woman after boyfriend’s stare

Ivana Knoll revealed on her Instagram story that a woman attacked her after her boyfriend looked at her. The alleged incident happened while the well-known football fan was holidaying on the Greek island of Mykonos. Knoll grabbed eyeballs with her constant presence in the stands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A former Miss Croatia, Knoll is known for her love of football and it was on display during the FIFA World Cup last year. Knoll, though, revealed that she was attacked by a woman in her 40s while drinking tea.

Writing on her Instagram story, Ivana Knoll claimed (via Daily Star):

"Yesterday night, I was attacked by an unknown woman in her 40s while I was drinking tea with my friends, thinking that I don't need security in this pretty safe country."

She added:

"The reason she attacked me [was] because her guy looked at me when I entered the bar. She waited alone [for] three hours at the bar for me to finish and go out and attack me. I didn't even [recognise] her at the bar. Luckily, my two friends caught and kept her away from me, since they didn't want to hurt her."

Knoll further added:

"They couldn't handle her because she was so crazy and said [she wanted] 'to kill me'. Good thing the police came and took her into custody, but I'm not telling you this with the intention to tell you a story. I want to ask you, ladies, what the f is wrong with you?"

Ivana Knoll received marriage proposals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ivana Knoll was a constant presence in the stands as Croatia played their games. Vatreni finished third in the tournament in Qatar.

Knoll revealed that she even received marriage proposals during the tournament. Speaking on the matter, the model said about the incidents (quotes as per Daily Mail):

"I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all. The fans I meet everywhere love me. But when I go to matches now, my friends won’t sit with me and move away to other seats because of the cameras."

Ivana Knoll is a known name in the football community and she even posed with Manchester City ace Erling Haaland recently. Fans can expect to see her on a regular basis in the near future.