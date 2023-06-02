“She doesn’t like being there” – Journalist comments on Georgina Rodriguez after Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez doesn't like living in Saudi Arabia.

Martins said this after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed he would continue to ply his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children since January. The Real Madrid legend decided to join Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Despite scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances for the Knights of Najd, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to win any silverware. He has been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, with rumors circulating that he is unhappy in Saudi Arabia.

However, he buried the hatchet on Thursday (June 1), claiming he was happy in the Saudi Pro League. He said (via Hiper Fm):

“I am very happy here. I want to stay here and I will… I wanted to win this year, but we couldn't. I am very confident and positive for next year”

He added:

"My family is happy here, the schools are very good, and the things that the country is building will greatly improve the lives of those who are living here.”

Even though he claimed his family is happy too, journalists on the TV program Noite das Estrelas by CMTV believe Georgina Rodriguez doesn't want to return to Saudi Arabia. The Spanish model is currently on holiday in Madrid with their children.

TV presenter Teresa Guilherme shot a joke at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying, “But is it with Georgina or without Georgina?” Adriano Silva Martins then stated (via Hiper Fm):

“I doubt they'll be there for five years, and it's also true that I think she's there a little bit of effort. She doesn't like being there.”

Rodriguez, however, has never publicly confirmed these statements.

"It is a marvelous country" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave her opinion on Saudi Arabia

Despite recent claims that Georgina Rodriguez doesn't want to return to Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old gave a very contrasting opinion on life in Riyadh back in March.

When El Hormiguero asked her how she and Cristiano Ronaldo were adapting to life in Saudi Arabia, she replied (via Daily Post):

“It is a marvellous country. I have to admit I went there very conditioned by what people say about it and what you hear, but it is a very safe country, a real family place and they really look after women and their children. People are very generous and really thoughtful."

The Al-Nassr superstar and Georgina Rodriguez currently live in a lavish house in a well-secured compound in Riyadh.

Poll : 0 votes