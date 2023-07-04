"She knows ball", "The crossover we never knew we needed" - Nicki Minaj's hilarious GIF about Lionel Messi goes viral, fans react

Niki Minaj recently posted Lionel Messi's GIF on Twitter. The post has since gone viral on the social media platform and fans on Twitter are reacting to the same.

A user handle with the name 'Send yo reader' posted on Twitter:

"When btchs test me.. it get Messi like Soccer."

Nicki Minaj posted a GIF as a reply to the post. One fan lauded her for acknowledging Messi's greatness by writing on Twitter:

"She knows ball."

Another fan commented:

"The cross over we never knew we needed. Metaverse confirmed."

Lionel Messi is one of the most popular footballers, as well as one of the most popular athletes across the globe. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Minaj is also aware of the Argentina captain, who helped his country Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

🇵🇹 @MagicalLeo10 @NICKIMINAJ @Monolith10i Nicki has better ball knowledge than the entire Vardrid and Pentugal fan base @NICKIMINAJ @Monolith10i Nicki has better ball knowledge than the entire Vardrid and Pentugal fan base 😭

Joan Laporta recently spoke about Lionel Messi not making a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona as the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract neared. However, the Argentina captain decided to join MLS club Inter Miami instead.

Barcelona's financial situation, which is not good by any means at the moment, played a major role in the transfer not materializing. Joan Laporta has now revealed the details of the matter, saying (via 90min):

"We had an agreement with La Liga that we would dedicate part of the resources we have to Messi. It was contemplated within the feasibility plan. We communicated it to Jorge Messi. He told me that Leo had spent a very difficult year in Paris and that he wanted less pressure. With our option, he would have continued to have pressure and I understood his decision."

Laporta further said:

"Let him do very well [in Miami] and we will begin to prepare his super tribute. Within the framework of the 125th anniversary and when we return to the Camp Nou it would be perfect."

Lionel Messi left behind a tremendous legacy at Barca, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 matches for the club. However, he never got a proper farewell and hence, it would be fitting if he gets the sending-off from Barca fans on one occasion.

