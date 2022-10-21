“She is the laughing stock of the whole world” – Mauro Icardi reacts after Wanda Nara is pictured kissing and cuddling with new rapper boyfriend 

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has reacted to his ex-wife Wanda Nara being pictured kissing her new rapper boyfriend, with the Argentine dubbing her a "laughing stock".

Icardi and Wanda Nara split last month after a nine-year marriage wrapped in controversy.

The pair started their relationship through infidelity as Nara was dating the striker's former teammate Maxi Lopez at the time.

The former couple share two young children, Isabella, 5, and Francesca, 7.

She has now moved on to rapper L’Gante, who is 13 years older than the 22-year-old Argentine model.

The pair were pictured getting intimate in a bowling alley. Wanda Nara shared pictures and videos of the two being affectionate ahead of the rapper's upcoming single.

Nara wrote in an Instagram post (via Daily Star):

"PA YOU LOVE ME MA OR HATE ME MA. THE LAST ROMANTIC Coming soon on my YOUTUBE channel."

Icardi has not taken Nara's relationship with the rapper well. He took to Instagram Live to respond to his ex-wife's antics:

"She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behaviour, with her attitudes. The truth is that I'm not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible."

Wanda Nara accuses former Icardi teammate Dani Osvaldo of trying to seduce her

The former couple's marriage had plenty of issues

Wanda Nara has accused former Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo of trying to get with her while she was still with Icardi.

The Argentine model revealed so whilst on an episode of Argentine TV show 'The Masked Singer', guessing the masked man was Osvaldo due to his attitude.

The man denied that he was the former Saints forward, but Nara still went on to reveal details on how Osvaldo tried wooing her in a VIP lounge at a stadium.

Much like Lopez was a teammate of the Argentine, so too was Osvaldo when the latter was on-loan at Inter Milan during the 2014-15 season.

The pair did not share a fond relationship and had to be separated by teammates during a match against Juventus in 2015.

Osvaldo was furious the Argentine striker had not played him in when through on goal with the game all squared at 1-1 in the 86th minute.

David Cartlidge @davidjaca Guarín.



The only thing standing between Osvaldo laying out Icardi. http://t.co/8irRp8mcMq Guarín. The only thing standing between Osvaldo laying out Icardi. http://t.co/8irRp8mcMq

Icardi has since moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 where he made 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 38 goals.

The Argentine striker is currently on-loan at Galatasaray and has managed just two appearances so far this season.

