"She was never like that with me" - Director of David Beckham documentary rubbishes claims that Victoria is 'tough and sour'

The director of the new Netflix documentary series on David Beckham, Fisher Stevens, recently opened up about working with the ex-Manchester United star's partner, Victoria Beckham.

In a four-episode series, the documentary runs through Beckham's life from his early years with the Red Devils to finally establishing Inter Miami. Along the way, the show sheds light on the relationship of the couple who married each other in 1999.

Victoria, who makes several appearances in the documentary recalling her reactions to Beckham's footballing decisions, was not tough to work with, as per Stevens. He said about the former Spice Girls star (via Daily Star):

"[Victoria] has a reputation of being kind of tough and sour. She was never like that with me. Funny, witty, fast. Unlike David, she was much more used to being reflective."

"David Beckham never had therapy. I felt at times like I was his therapist. Victoria, as she admits in the film, has had therapy, and was much more used to self-reflection," he added.

Stevens' comments on Beckham's therapy stem from the latter's tough phases, including the exit from Manchester United amid issues with then-manager Sir Alexander Ferguson. He further recollects troubles after his sending-off in the knockout stages of the 1998 World Cup against Argentina.

However, there remains a focus on Victoria's relationship with David as the couple constantly traveled around the world due to the former Real Madrid star's decisions.

The 49-year-old admits to being unhappy during the latter stages of her husband's career when he moved between several clubs, including LA Galaxy, PSG, and AC Milan.

"I made a stupid mistake"- David Beckham makes claim about 1998 World Cup red card in new docuseries

Former England captain David Beckham admitted he was at fault for his sending-off against Argentina in the knockout stages of the 1998 World Cup. The ex-Manchester United midfielder was given his marching orders for needlessly kicking Diego Simeone.

Several years after the incident, Beckham revealed how he felt regarding the mistake that potentially knocked England out of the tournament. The three Lions lost on penalties after securing a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Speaking about the incident, the Inter Miami co-owner said (via Mirror):

"Now, at 48 years old, I beat myself up about it. I made a stupid mistake. It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone."

Beckham received backlash from English fans at the time, and it would take long for supporters to forgive their star player. He completed 115 appearances for the country, bagging 17 goals and 42 assists throughout his career.