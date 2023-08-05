“She’s technically better than some Premier League players” – When Chelsea star Reece James made emphatic claim about sister Lauren

Chelsea star Reece James once spoke highly about his sister Lauren James, who has become a key player for England during the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Lauren has been productive in front of the goal for the Lionesses, scoring thrice and assisting thrice so far. She also became the youngest player to record five goal involvements in a single game. This was after the 21-year-old scored a brace and managed a hat-trick of assists against China during England's impressive 6-1 win.

Lauren, who plays for Chelsea in the WSL, once received a high compliment from her superstar brother Reece James. The full-back claimed that his sister is technically better than some Premier League players, as James said (as per The Sun):

“She’s technically better than some Premier League players.”

The Lionesses currently boast a perfect record in the FIFA Women's World Cup and have won all their three matches in the group stages. They will play Nigeria next in the Round of 16 of the tournament on August 7.

The African nation has been the surprise package of the competition. Led by Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria could turn out to be a real threat for England.

The Lionesses, though, would hope that Lauren James can once again be at her brilliant best and help the team get through to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea star Lauren James' father Nigel reacted to her daughter's brilliant performances

Lauren James

Lauren James has been one of the most outstanding performers of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Her dad, Nigel, though, is not surprised by Lauren's showings.

Nigel, the father of the siblings who play for Chelsea and the England national team, spoke about how Lauren's talent has been well-recognized since she was a young girl. He said (via BBC):

"Everyone who has seen Lauren play from six or seven-years-old knows how good she is. It's brilliant, it's quality, but that's Lauren. She has trained all her life, she's dedicated and she's been obsessed with being a footballer. It's all she has ever wanted to do."

Lauren James will once again be Sarina Wiegman's team's best bet when they take on Nigeria on August 7. Apart from the Chelsea ace, the team have several other superstars in their ranks, including Arsenal's new signing Alessia Russo.