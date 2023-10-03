“She was showing me not to be proud of it” – Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains how daughter forced him to ‘regret’ Jurgen Klopp incident

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has claimed that he feels sorry about some of the language he used in his infamous touchline spat with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Blues and the Reds played out a Premier League classic in June 2020, where the home side won 5-3 at Anfield. The stands were empty because of COVID-19 restrictions, which amplified the voices of those on the pitch.

The microphone picked up Lampard's jibe towards Klopp moments before Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool 2-0 up in the first half. The English tactician was seen arguing with Klopp and his assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders, about an on-field refereeing decision.

The spat ended with Lampard shouting "Only title you've ever won and you're f****g giving it the big un, f *** off" (TalkSPORT). In the latest episode of Monday Night Football, Lampard, who hasn't managed a club since leaving the Blues as their caretaker manager in June 2023, was asked about the incident.

Jamie Carragher asked Lampard if he regretted the incident, to which the latter said, via Sky Sports MNF (h/t HITC):

"I regret the language slightly because my daughter was 13, at the time. The next day she was like showing me not to be proud of it. I don’t regret the emotions. But I regret some of the language, at the time."

Lampard has two daughters — Luna (b. 2005) and Isla (b. 2007) — with his former fiance Elen Rivas. Going by his aforementioned comments, the piece of advice seemed to have come from his younger daughter, Isla.

Chelsea record much-awaited Premier League win in 2-0 victory over Fulham

Chelsea recorded a much-needed Premier League win on Monday (2 October) when they beat rivals Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Two goals within two minutes from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja, respectively, put the Blues two goals up with 19 minutes on the clock. This was just their second league win this season, with the first coming against Luton Town back in August.

Mauricio Pochettino has overseen a massive change in personnel at the club since replacing Frank Lampard this summer. A lengthy list of injured players, including Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku, hasn't helped the Argentine's case.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager will be hoping the win against Fulham could bolster his team's spirits for the games to come. Among other teams, Chelsea will face Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the league before December 7.

The west London outfit sit in a very low 11th position in the table with just eight points from seven matches so far.