“Sheer arrogance”, “Doesn't want to win the league” – Arsenal fans slam Mikel Arteta as he names 27-year-old in line-up against Manchester City

Arsenal fans have lambasted Mikel Arteta for selecting Rob Holding in his starting lineup for their crunch clash against Manchester City.

The two title rivals meet at the Etihad in one of the most anticipated games in Premier League history. The Gunners sit top of the league, holding a five-point lead over second-placed City.

Mikel Arteta's men can move eight points clear of the reigning champions with a victory. However, they have a tall order in front of them as they haven't picked up a point in their past 11 league encounters with the Cityzens.

Arsenal fans are already frustrated with Arteta after his decision to name Holding in his back four. The English defender has been filling in for William Saliba, who is nursing a back injury.

Holding has struggled to fill the void left by Saliba, looking nervy at the back. He gave away a penalty in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on October 9. The Englishman was also second-best throughout a 3-3 draw with Southampton on April 21. He has made 22 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep seven clean sheets.

Nevertheless, Holding starts in a back four alongside Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko. They sit in front of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who will be looking to bounce back from a horror showing against Southampton.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has returned to the side after illness and is in midfield with Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. Arteta has chosen Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

However, Gunners fans are not happy to see Holding start, with one fan already admitting defeat in the title race:

"Holding and Zinchenko in defence... It's almost as if (Arteta) doesn't want to win the league."

Another fan thinks Arteta has been arrogant with his selection:

"Holding lol, sheer arrogance, stubbornness & negligence. Congratulations Pep."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arteta's selection of Holding in Arsenal's starting lineup against Manchester City:

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reaches 100 appearances for the club

Odegaard will be making his 100th appearance.

Arsenal captain Odegaard will be making his 100th appearance for the Gunners in their clash with City. The Norweigan has been crucial this season, showing his leadership qualities throughout the campaign.

Odegaard has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games across competitions. His heroics have helped guide the north Londoners into a title race that many didn't anticipate at the start of the season.

The midfielder arrived at the Emirates on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021. He convinced Arteta to secure his permanent signing the next summer for €35 million.

Odegaard may just be key for the Gunners against City tonight. His ball-playing capabilities and eye for goal may unlock the Cityzens' defense.

