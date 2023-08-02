"Ship him to Taiwan" "Vitor Roque is needed now" - Barcelona fans destroy 'finished' attacker for his '0/10' performance against AC Milan 

Barcelona fans on Twitter slammed Robert Lewandowski for his lackluster display during the pre-season friendly clash against AC Milan. The Blaugrana managed to secure a 1-0 win, with Ansu Fati scoring the winner in the 55th minute of the match.

The likes of Fati, Oriol Romeu, Lamine Yamal, and Frenkie de Jong impressed fans with their displays. Lewandowski, however, caught strays for what many deemed to be a lackluster display from the Polish striker.

Lewandowski came on as a second-half substitute against the Rossoneri. He completed only one dribble and 12 passes during the second 45 minutes of the match.

He had zero shots on target and failed to make any key pass during the game. Apart from that, the 34-year-old also lost possession of the ball seven times.

Overall, it was a below-par display from the striker considering his astronomical standards. Fans think he needs a back-up immediately and one of them suggested that the club brings in Vitor Roque as soon as possible as the fan wrote on Twitter:

"Vitor Roque is needed NOW."

Another fan commented:

"Ship him to taiwan."

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have continued their rich vein of form as after dismantling Real Madrid 3-0, they earned another win at the expense of AC Milan. Xavi's side look on track as the reigning Spanish champions prepare for the 2023-24 season.

While the team put on an impressive show and earned plaudits for it, such wasn't the case for Lewandowski. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the Polish star's display:

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski spoke about his future

While Robert Lewandowski is already 34, the Barcelona hitman feels he still has a few years left atop the beautiful game. The striker made a move to the Catalan club from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 matches across competitions in his first season as a Barca player and helped to win the team the La Liga title. Speaking about his future in the beautiful game, Lewandowski said (via Barca Universal):

“Football-wise, I still feel on top. I don’t know for how many more years I’ll play, it can be two, three or maybe even more years. It will depend on my physical condition.”

Speaking about his post-retirement plans, Lewandowski said:

“I have started to plan about my life after I retire from football. I have ideas but I can’t say anything right now. I will do what makes me happy."

Despite his age, Lewandowski remains a force to reckon with in front of the goal, as his performances from last season showed. Fans will hope he can emulate his best form for Barcelona yet again during the 2023-24 campaign.