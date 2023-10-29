"Ship Ten Hag back to Ajax," "Wasn't it Cristiano Ronaldo's fault" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United slump to 3-0 loss against Man City

Fans have reacted to Manchester United falling to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 29).

Erling Haaland drew first blood for the defending champions at Old Trafford with a 29th-minute spot-kick as City led at the break. The Norwegian doubled his side's advantage four minutes later as United were left with a mountain to climb.

A hat-trick wasn't to be for Haaland, but he played in teammate Phil Foden in the 80th minute to end the game as a contest. The win took Pep Guardiola's side to third in the standings, behind Arsenal on goals scored and two behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, the loss was Manchester United's fifth in 10 league games this season, their worst start to a top-flight season in nearly four decades as they remain eighth in the standings. With 15 points, Ten Hag's side are now eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Fans on social media had a go at manager Ten Hag for United's dramatic fall from grace after a promising 2022-23 season, where they finished third and won the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United's loss snapped their three-game winning run across competitions. They will next be in action at home to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.

"It's never easy to come here to beat this team" - Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva on winning at Manchester United

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva had a good outing at Old Trafford. Although the Portuguese didn't get on the scoresheet on the night, he assisted Haaland's second of the night.

Acknowledging that it was a tough game despite the scoreline, Silva said that it's challenging to win at places likes Old Trafford. The Manchester City attacker elaborated (as per Sky Sports via BBC):

"When we come to these places, like Anfield and Old Trafford, we know what teams are waiting for - for us to lose the ball and counter. It is about the build up, not losing simple balls and controlling the game and being slow in the first metres of our half and goal kicks.

"After then it is about breaking through to attack. It is never easy to come here to beat this team. It is definitely one of the best wins. To win 3-0 away with this crowd, I think it is definitely one of the best performances."

Silva had a good outing at Manchester United, making 53/59 passes, three key passes. He also had a shot on target, attempted one shot on target, and won five of eight ground duels.