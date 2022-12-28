"Shock for 3 days", "He was our leader" - New Amazon series details how Barcelona stars reacts to Lionel Messi's exit from the club 

Barcelona stars have revealed their reaction to the news of Lionel Messi's exit from the club. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Ansu Fati have claimed that they were shocked to find out about it and could not believe it was happening.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after the club could not renew his deal. The financial situation prevented them from registering the player despite agreeing to a new contract with reduced wages.

Amazon Prime have now recorded the reactions of some players when they found out the news. The footage shows Busquets, Alba, and Fati revealing that they were stunned by the news and spoke highly of Messi.

Busquets said:

"It was shocking. I couldn't believe it. I saw the news and was speechless. I didn't expect it because of it's importance and because of the years Leo was on the team and what he meant to the players on the field. What I wanted was Leo to say goodbye the way he deserved and the way he wanted."

Alba added:

"I was at home, with my family. I saw a press release, and I couldn't believe it. I was in shock for three days. No one in the locker room could believe it. It was a very hard moment for the players. I knew Leo wanted to stay, 100 per cent. It was a hard blow. He was our leader. The best player in the world. The one who made us all much better. And we shared many moments outside the field."

Fati revealed that he found out when the Argentine texted in the group and said:

"He [Lionel Messi] wrote a message to the group saying goodbye. That's when we found out. Honestly, it was hard. Yeah."

Joan Laporta wants to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Amazon Prime also recorded Joan Laporta's reaction, and the Barcelona president claimed that he could not believe the reasons that led to his exit.

He said:

"Sometimes I think of the reasons he couldn't stay, and yes, it's sad."

Laporta is now trying to bring Lionel Messi back to the club as his PSG contract is set to expire soon. However, reports suggest the Ligue 1 side have the option to extend his deal by another season and are close to agreeing terms with the FIFA World Cup winner.

