"Shocking performance", "Had a howler" - Liverpool fans believe star is 'finished' and needs to be replaced after performance against Chelsea

Liverpool's intense 1-1 draw against Chelsea had one particular point of contention for fans: Andrew Robertson's performance. Despite the left-back's contributions of seven clearances, two interceptions and ten recoveries, many fans were displeased with his overall display.

The match saw Chelsea's right flank, led by Raheem Sterling and an energetic Reece James, create several opportunities, putting Robertson under immense pressure. The left-back seemed to have difficulty keeping pace with both wing players, leading some fans to label him "finished."

Observers noted that the usually reliable defender appeared out of sorts, unable to counter the combined threats of the Blues' duo effectively.

The perception that Chelsea's players ran rings around him led to a barrage of criticism on social media. The immediate aftermath of the match saw Twitter flooded with comments slamming the Scottish international's performance.

Fans' reactions ranged from disappointment to calls for a replacement, reflecting a sense of urgency for the Reds to address what they perceived as a glaring weakness. One of them argued:

"Robertson is done, go and buy a replacement asap"

Another commented:

"Robertson had a howler."

A third fan had concerns about the full-back's quality on the ball:

"Robertson is a liability in possession."

Another fan compared Robertson to former Reds midfielder Fabinho, who struggled last season:

"We have to agree Robertson is finished just like we agreed Fabinho is."

A fifth fan noted:

"Shocking performance…Robertson doesn’t have long left in this game"

Yet another slammed the left-back's outing:

"Fair to say Robertson is absolutely cooked, the worst player on the pitch by a mile, we need signings now"

A thrilling draw at Stamford Bridge opens Chelsea and Liverpool's Premier League campaign

Eager to overcome last season's disappointments, both teams have set their sights on a Champions League return next year. The result of today's game, a draw, left the points evenly distributed.

Chelsea's opening showed signs of anxiety, especially during possessions in the defensive zone. The Blues' early offensive attempts were limited to long balls, with manager Mauricio Pochettino relying on wing-backs for creative play.

Eleven minutes in, Salah rattled the bar in a rapid counter-attack, assisted by Cody Gakpo. On the opposite side, Reece James pressured Liverpool with his excellent crosses, nearly setting up new recruit Nicolas Jackson.

The Reds eventually broke the deadlock with Mac Alister connecting to Salah, who found Luis Diaz for the opener. Carved open several times early on, the Blues found their footing towards the end of the first half, leveling the score through Axel Disasi. Almost immediately, Ben Chilwell thought he had turned the game around, only to be flagged offside.

The Blues' right flank continued to generate opportunities in the second half, leading to a strong save from Liverpool's Alisson Becker on Chilwell's attempt. The Brazilian keeper was kept busy, denying another shot from Jackson as they dictated the play.

The game's dying minutes saw tension on both ends. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez had a poor touch and deflected shot that left fans wanting, while a resulting corner led to a Chelsea counter-attack, quickly stifled by Alisson.