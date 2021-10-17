“Shoddy all season” - Gary Neville says Manchester United are ‘scrappy and scruffy to watch’ and highlights 3 conundrums at the club

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has criticized the performance of his former side Manchester United following their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Gary Neville stated that Manchester United's performances against a few half-decent sides had been 'scrappy and scruffy to watch'. The 46-year-old pundit mentioned that there have been a few great goals but the overall team performance has been below-par.

Speaking after Chelsea's game against Brentford, Gary Neville said:

"The performances have been so shoddy all season, team performances, been some great goals but the overall performances have been, the units have been shoddy.

"It’s been scrappy and scruffy to watch, so when you play against a team that’s got an organisation to them, a methodology, you’re going to get pulled apart and that’s what happening."

Gary Neville has also addressed three conundrums that Manchester United have struggled with this season. The former England international highlighted that Manchester United have more than one quality player in quite a few positions but they aren't good enough without possession. Neville added:

"Manchester United off the ball aren’t good enough. They’ve got this conundrum with Pogba and Fernandes, they’ve got this conundrum with Ronaldo and Cavani, conundrum with Greenwood and Rashford and Sancho and you’ve got all these talented players into a unit, out of possession and those players strengths aren’t out of possession."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Gary Neville picks out three Man Utd "conundrums" as he agrees with Owen Hargreaves' criticism mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Gary Neville picks out three Man Utd "conundrums" as he agrees with Owen Hargreaves' criticismmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/SBLhedvSPj

Gary Neville wants Manchester United stars to share the work ethics of their rivals

When asked about new recruits, Gary Neville was quick to deny that Manchester United needed any new players. However, the 46-year-old pundit wants the star-studded squad to showcase work ethics like Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne or Sadio Mane.

Gary Neville added:

"No they don’t, what they need is to have the work ethic of Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, Firmino and Mane, players who are world class, who work like absolute dogs every single game. I don’t see that at Manchester United with some of their talented players.

"When I think of the names I mentioned in that Manchester United team they don’t work as hard as Mane, Firmino, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva so better players and works harder means you’re going to finish higher than them simple as that so you better start working as hard as they do."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"Manchester United's performance are imbalanced and it needs to change but today was no surprise."Gary Neville thinks Manchester United's performance has been scruffy 🗣"Manchester United's performance are imbalanced and it needs to change but today was no surprise."Gary Neville thinks Manchester United's performance has been scruffy https://t.co/WBi8ERRXBY

Also Read

Manchester United are going through an unexpected run of poor results at the moment. The Red Devils have picked up just one point from their last three Premier League matches.

Things get even harder for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they take on a high-flying Liverpool side in their next league match.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava