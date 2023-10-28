“Should always be on the pitch”, “We need him” – Al-Nassr fans concerned as Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate misses Al Feiha clash

Al-Nassr fans are concerned that Marcelo Brozovic might be injured as the Croatian hasn't joined Cristiano Ronaldo in Luis Castro's starting XI to face Al-Feiha today (October 28).

Castro has named his Al-Alami team to take on Al-Feiha at King Fahd Stadium. Brozovic has failed to even make the bench with the club's summer signing perhaps being rested. He missed his side's 2-1 win against Damac in the Saudi Pro League and 4-3 victory against Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League.

The 30-year-old has been a prominent member of Al-Nassr's side this season, bagging one goal and three assists in 11 games across competitions. He joined the Saudi Pro League giants from Inter Milan in July for €18 million.

Castro's men head into their clash against Al-Feiha fourth in the Saudi Pro League. They've won seven of 10 games, with Ronaldo key for Al-Alami. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in nine league games, sitting at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack today, with Sadio Mane and Otavio joining him on the wings. Anderson Talisca sits behind the Portuguese icon, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Seko Fofanan in midfield.

Meanwhile, Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles are in defense. Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Castro's side.

However, much of the pre-match talk on social media is about Brozovic's absence. One fan insists the Croatia international is needed:

"Where is Brozo? We need him a LOT."

Another fan had a similar view:

"Sultan and Brozovic should always be on pitch."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Brozovic missed out on a place in Al-Nassr's squad to face Al-Feiha:

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo meets UK boxer Tyson Fury and UFC star Israel Adesanya

Cristiano Ronaldo may be in action for Al-Nassr today but he could be in attendance for Tyson Fury's boxing bout against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. The two heavyweights collide later on today in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old met up with Fury and also UFC star Israel Adesanya earlier today. He exchanged pleasantries in a video posted on the latter's Instagram story which was captioned:

"I don't follow sports, but I follow greatness!"

Ronaldo also met with Manchester United fan Fury who deemed him as the greatest footballer in history. The UK boxer said:

"Cristiano you're the greatest footballer that's ever lived and I mean that."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be focused on helping Al-Nassr clinch a victory against Al-Feiha. But, he could make the trip to the heavyweights' fight which takes place in Riyadh.