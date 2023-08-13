"Should be booked for littering", "Needs to behave" - Fans call out Liverpool's Mo Salah for his reaction after getting substituted against Chelsea

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was unhappy after being subbed off against Chelsea in the Premier League clash against Stamford Bridge. The Egyptian was taken off when the score was 1-1. Fans on Twitter are slamming Salah for his reaction after being taken off.

Luis Diaz gave Merseysiders the lead in the 18th minute before Axel Disasi restored parity with his 37th-minute strike for the Blues. With both teams searching for a winner, Salah was taken off by Jurgen Klopp.

The attacker was far from happy and he didn't shy away from hiding his frustration. Fans were far from happy with Salah's reaction as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Seriously salah should be booked for littering!"

Another wrote:

"Incredibly uncharacteristic behavior from Salah."

One more fan wrote:

"Replacing Salah ? Klopp WTF are you doing ?"

Another fan claimed:

"Mo Salah needs to behave himself and stop littering!!!"

One fan claimed:

"Salah is not a team player."

Yet another fan claimed:

"He needs to grow up."

Salah didn't manage to get on the scoresheet. However, he was far from happy after being taken off. Liverpool and Chelsea, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Chelsea were involved in a transfer tug-of-war for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool and Chelsea both wanted to add Moises Caicedo to their ranks. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and is a man in demand.

The Reds made a British record £110 million offer for Caicedo. While Brighton accepted it, the player wanted to join the Blues as he agreed on personal terms with the Blues at the end of May.

Caicedo looks set to join Mauricio Pochettino's side soon. Along with Enzo Fernandez, he could form one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League.