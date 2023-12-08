“Should be dealing with it there” - Alan Shearer hits out at Chelsea star for ‘weak’ moment during defeat to Manchester United

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hit out at Chelsea star Levi Colwill, suggesting the defender was 'weak' in defending Scott McTominay when he scored the winner on Wednesday night (December 6).

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Shearer claimed that Colwill and McTominay had their hands around each other and the goal was not going to be overturned by VAR. He believes that it was not a foul on the Chelsea defender and said:

”It’s really weak defending there from Colwill. You can see the both of them were at it; they’ve both got their arms on each other there. It went to VAR, but it was never a foul; it was never going to be enough to be turned over. The defender should be dealing with it there.”

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Manchester United as their search for a win at Old Trafford continues. McTominay scored both goals on Wednesday night while Cole Palmer pulled one back for the Blues.

"VAR has something against me," claims Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill has claimed that he was wrongly fouled in the buildup to the second goal by Scott McTominay. The Chelsea defender stated that VAR made a mistake by not signaling the foul and that the officials had something against him.

He told the club's official website:

"VAR has something against me right now, I don’t know what I’ve done to them. Against Brighton, they tried to give a pen, and then when I got pulled [by McTominay], they didn’t give anything. If I had pulled him, like that they would have given a penalty. It is what it is. It was a frustrating night. We had chances that if we’d taken, would have made the game quite different, but it’s part of the game and we’ll move on from it come the weekend against Everton."

He added:

"We are trying to improve as quickly as possible. We need to be more consistent. Inconsistency can happen to any team, however long you’ve been together or had your manager. It is a transitional phase, but we can’t keep saying that."

The loss on Wednesday night saw Mauricio Pochettino's side slip to 10th in the Premier League table, with 11 points off 4th-placed Manchester City. However, they are closer to the relegation zone, where Luton Town sit 18th with 9 points.