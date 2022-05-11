“Should be first name on teamsheet” – Liverpool fans hail ‘unnoticed’ player as ‘engine’ of their team after outstanding display in 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been praised by fans for his performance during the Reds' 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10.

Henderson has been a steady engine for Jurgen Klopp's side since the German took over. However, he sometimes goes unnoticed by neutral fans, but not by the Anfield faithful.

Some fans took to Twitter to praise the skipper for his professional performance.

AJN. @AndrewJNicholls 🏻 🏻 outstanding. Jordan Henderson with a captains performance🏻 outstanding. Jordan Henderson with a captains performance 👏🏻👏🏻 outstanding.

Shudufhadzo.btc 🇸🇻🇨🇫 @ShudufhadzoRSA Jordan Henderson is Liverpool, such a captain this man is Jordan Henderson is Liverpool, such a captain this man is

𝐸𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒 @EllieeWright_ The best part of being an LFC girlfriend is having Jordan Henderson on my tv on a weekly basis The best part of being an LFC girlfriend is having Jordan Henderson on my tv on a weekly basis

Kenneth Uyabeme 🦋 @kennethuyabeme

#AVLLIV Say what you want about him but the truth is Liverpool aren't Liverpool without Jordan Henderson. In so many games where he comes on he changes things. Say what you want about him but the truth is Liverpool aren't Liverpool without Jordan Henderson. In so many games where he comes on he changes things.#AVLLIV

Steven fearns @Fearnsy89 Jordan Henderson is Liverpools most important player.



Should be first name on teamsheet. And it has nothing to do with captaincy Jordan Henderson is Liverpools most important player. Should be first name on teamsheet. And it has nothing to do with captaincy

Lisa Pilgrim @LisaPilly9 I say it again and again! Week in week our! @JHenderson you are the engine of this team I say it again and again! Week in week our! @JHenderson you are the engine of this team ⚽️

SalahForBallond'Or @kinzo1414 Once again, Jordan Henderson's importance to this team will go unnoticed Once again, Jordan Henderson's importance to this team will go unnoticed 😔

The Champions League finalists came back from 1-0 down after Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the third minute.

However, Steven Gerrard's side couldn't hang on for long as Joel Matip replied almost immediately to level the score.

Sadio Mane then grabbed the winner in the 65th minute as he cleverly converted Luis Diaz's cross into the back of the net.

A glimmer of hope for Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp's men are still chasing the tails of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side for the Premier League title.

Dropping points is not an option for Liverpool at the moment after their draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

If they had dropped points today and City had beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow evening, the Sky Blues would have been crowned champions.

However, their win tonight puts them level on points with the current holders, but with a game less.

The fate of the title lies in City's hands and now the win over Aston Villa adds additional pressure to Guardiola.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA cup final on Saturday (May 14) in hopes of trying and keeping their quadruple dreams alive.

The Champions League final is also just around the corner for the Reds, so fans and players alike have a lot on their plates over the next couple of months.

Losing out on the Premier League title wouldn't be the biggest disaster for Jurgen Klopp's men, however, it would be a great addition to their season.

