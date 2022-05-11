“Should be first name on teamsheet” – Liverpool fans hail ‘unnoticed’ player as ‘engine’ of their team after outstanding display in 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been praised by fans for his performance during the Reds' 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10.
Henderson has been a steady engine for Jurgen Klopp's side since the German took over. However, he sometimes goes unnoticed by neutral fans, but not by the Anfield faithful.
Some fans took to Twitter to praise the skipper for his professional performance.
The Champions League finalists came back from 1-0 down after Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the third minute.
However, Steven Gerrard's side couldn't hang on for long as Joel Matip replied almost immediately to level the score.
Sadio Mane then grabbed the winner in the 65th minute as he cleverly converted Luis Diaz's cross into the back of the net.
A glimmer of hope for Liverpool in the Premier League title race
Jurgen Klopp's men are still chasing the tails of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side for the Premier League title.
Dropping points is not an option for Liverpool at the moment after their draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
If they had dropped points today and City had beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow evening, the Sky Blues would have been crowned champions.
However, their win tonight puts them level on points with the current holders, but with a game less.
The fate of the title lies in City's hands and now the win over Aston Villa adds additional pressure to Guardiola.
Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA cup final on Saturday (May 14) in hopes of trying and keeping their quadruple dreams alive.
The Champions League final is also just around the corner for the Reds, so fans and players alike have a lot on their plates over the next couple of months.
Losing out on the Premier League title wouldn't be the biggest disaster for Jurgen Klopp's men, however, it would be a great addition to their season.