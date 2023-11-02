"Should be the game of the weekend" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Newcastle v Arsenal

Robbie Savage recently shared his insights regarding the anticipated Premier League matchup between Newcastle United and Arsenal on Saturday (November 4) at St. James Park.

Mikel Arteta, having stirred his Gunners into gear, is eyeing a redemption-filled title run after the prior season's letdown. Securing a win at Tyneside might just propel them to the Premier League's top position. This is before current leaders Tottenham Hotspur welcome Chelsea at their home game on Monday night.

Notably, a shuffled Arsenal lineup faltered at West Ham United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday. Yet, there's optimism that such a setback won't overshadow their league aspirations as they travel up north.

Conversely, the Toons, after overcoming some initial hiccups, haven't tasted defeat in their last six league outings. They're eyeing this fixture as a potential catapult, setting their sights on a coveted top-four spot. Newcastle also enjoyed a strong 3-0 win in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup in the midweek at Manchester United.

Ahead of Premier League's matchday 11, Savage shared his prediction on the match to Planet Sport Bet (via Football365):

"This should be the game of the weekend. Newcastle on the back of a fantastic win at Old Trafford. Eight changes Eddie Howe made to his team just goes to show the strength in depth he has now at Newcastle, while Arsenal made changes in their defeat against West Ham. The last five meetings, three of those games Arsenal have won 2-0."

He continued:

"Both teams to score hasn’t happened in this fixture since 2018. But having said that, I’m going for both teams to score. I think Newcastle with the momentum will give Arsenal their first defeat in the league."

Prediction: 2-1

Emile Smith Rowe's injury concern deepens Arsenal's woes

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has expressed grave concerns over Emile Smith Rowe’s recent injury development. The Gunners, prepping for their Carabao Cup last-16 confrontation with West Ham on Wednesday, had to proceed without Smith Rowe in their lineup.

An official announcement from the club clarified that the 23-year-old midfielder was sidelined due to a knee complication. Smith Rowe, despite his talent, has had to deal with persistent injuries throughout his career. This recurrence of health issues has contributed to his less frequent appearances in Arteta's first team.

Speaking about the young star's condition, Arteta lamented (via Football365):

“We’ve got an issue with him. He felt something in his knee and he started to feel some pain after the game and we are assessing it but yeah, a big worry with him.”

The midfielder had just marked his return to the Premier League starting lineup with a stellar performance in the Gunners' 5-0 rout of Sheffield United last weekend. He played for 73 minutes and set up Eddie Nketiah with an assist. However, the jubilation was short-lived as this latest setback emerged soon after.