"Should get recognition as well" - Kaka names surprise Liverpool star as Ballon d'Or favorite along with Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe

Brazil legend Kaka has named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as a surprise contender for the Ballon d'Or award for this year. He believes the defender deserves recognition, which should not be limited to attackers like Mohamed Salah, Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to SPORTbible, Kaka stated that he did not have a clear favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year. He thought the UEFA Champions League final would play a key role and said:

“It’s hard to say deserve right now, because it’s important to wait until the end of the season with the Champions League final and the final of the leagues. For the race, I would say Mohamed Salah. Virgil Van Dijk, I think, is back [to his best] and should get recognition as well. I would say Kylian Mbappe if he can get the Bota de Oro (European Golden Shoe).

"And I would say Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, [because] Barcelona won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and [reached] the semi-finals of the Champions League. [Depending] on the Champions League final, Dembele has had a really good season as well, and if he can be the protagonist in the final, he will be one of the favourites as well.”

Salah, Raphinha and Yamal are reported to be the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year. Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are also said to be in the running for the France Football award.

Raphinha backed to win Ballon d'Or over Liverpool stars by Cafu

World Cup-winning captain and Brazil legend, Cafu spoke to the media earlier this year and claimed that Raphinha was the clear front-runner for the Ballon d'Or. He said the Barcelona star had had a better season than Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. Cafu said (via GOAL):

"I don't see many players today who can compete with Raphinha, and I'd even say that between him and Mohamed Salah. I think they're the two who will have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. Raphinha has 31 goals and 25 assists. He's broken Messi's record in a team considered the best in the world today, full of stars. It's the heart, the defining element, the one that makes Barcelona play. And I'm very happy that he's a Brazilian, a Brazilian who's been standing out. He's the team captain at a great club like Barca."

Raphinha was a key part of the Barcelona squad that won the Copa del Rey and LaLiga this season. Mohamed Salah was vital for Liverpool as they won their 20th English top-flight title.

